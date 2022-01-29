North Tyneside streets taken over by human-sized Morph models
- Published
Twenty human-sized versions of vintage kids' TV character Morph have gone on display.
Morph - a mischievous boy made of modelling clay - made his stop-motion animation debut on classic BBC1 art shows in the late 1970s and early 1980s, alongside presenter Tony Hart.
While Mr Hart might have thought one cheeky Morph one too many, he has since multiplied in North Tyneside.
Enlarged 5.9ft (1.8m) versions are forming a public art trail in the area.
Rather than squabbling about spilt paint as seen on bygone programming, the colourful collection instead smiles silently at visitors to Whitley Bay, Killingworth, Forest Hall, Tynemouth, North Shields, Wallsend and Cullercoats.
Each sculpture of the Aardman Animations character has been individually designed and will stay on display until 3 April.
Peter Lord, who created Morph with his friend David Sproxton, said he was "thrilled" to be working with North Tyneside Council on the Morph's Epic Art Adventure art trail.
"Morph has been making mischief and encouraging creativity in generations of kids since the seventies, and we hope the people of North Tyneside - young and old - are inspired to get creative and join Morph for an Epic Art Adventure," Mr Lord said.
It is not the first time Morph has had a new lease of life beyond dusty VHS cassettes and old annuals. In 2013, almost 40 years after his TV debut, Morph made a comeback following a successful crowdfunding campaign.
