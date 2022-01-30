Badger-proof fence to be installed at Berwick cemetery
- Published
A badger-proof fence is to be installed at a cemetery after concern was raised over the animals damaging graves.
Northumberland County Council said it is also seeking permission from Natural England to relocate setts away from Tweedmouth Cemetery in Berwick.
Complaints had been made about the animals disturbing the surface of graves with "significant distress being caused to families".
Analysis found the badgers pose no risk to buried remains, the council said.
A spokesman said it would be "difficult to secure the relocation of the setts based on the level of damage being caused" but the "significant distress being caused to families" warrants an application to Natural England.
He said fencing could be installed "without causing any significant problems to the look of the cemetery" and it would "mitigate the risk" of badgers foraging if they were moved out.
John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: "We know this is a very difficult situation and have been doing our very best to deal with the issues the badgers are causing.
"We've engaged expert advice to find a solution and are still committed to pursuing the relocation of the setts, whilst also taking onboard independent professional advice, which recommends this new fencing be installed to help control the activity of the badgers.
"It's clear that we cannot guarantee an application for a licence to relocate the setts will have a successful outcome, and therefore it makes sense to try and identify other measures, such as use of badger proof fencing to try and reduce damage from foraging activity within the cemetery.
"We'll therefore be installing the fence as soon as possible, while also still progressing the application for their relocation."
Badgers and their setts are legally protected, meaning it is a criminal offence to wilfully kill, injure or take a badger or even attempt to do so, or intentionally or recklessly damage a badger's sett.
There are exceptions, for example to protect "land, crops, poultry or any other form of property" but a licence must be granted by Natural England.
