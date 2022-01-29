Storm Malik: Tyne and Wear Metro shuts down entire system
- Published
The Tyne and Wear Metro has been temporarily closed system-wide due to the impact of Storm Malik.
Operator Nexus said services would be suspended until the high winds dropped and staff could carry out repairs.
Gusts of up to 80mph are affecting some parts of the UK, with an amber warning for wind in place across the North East until 15:00 GMT.
A Nexus spokesperson said damaged equipment at multiple locations had deemed the Metro "unsafe to operate".
Customers are advised not to travel unless it is essential.
LNER are advising people not to travel between Newcastle and Scotland due to "substantial damage" to the rail network.
⛔️DO NOT TRAVEL north of Newcastle⛔️— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) January 29, 2022
There has been substantial damage to the network and services will not run past Newcastle today.
Tickets will be valid on Monday, or a refund can be claimed from your point of purchase.
Latest service updates: https://t.co/EqrG21gQOj pic.twitter.com/l33dqWQBog
The A66 running from Durham to Cumbria is closed to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles in both directions between the M6 J40 and the A1(M).
The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service earlier responded to an incident on the A19 where a high-sided vehicle had blown over.
A spokesperson said no-one was injured, but it "acts as a reminder of the dangers of travelling in high winds".
A number of Stagecoach and Go North East bus services have been suspended across the region due to storm damage.
#StormMalik. Further update to follow... pic.twitter.com/ooqLvJTjOM— Northern Powergrid (@Northpowergrid) January 29, 2022
There are also reports Storm Malik is causing disruption across Northern Powergrid's network.
