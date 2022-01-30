Storm Malik: 30,000 Northumberland and County Durham homes without power
Thousands of residents are still without power after Storm Malik caused disruption across the north-east of England.
Strong winds closed the entire Tyne and Wear Metro network on Saturday, with gusts of 93mph recorded at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland.
Operator Nexus said the entire service was expected to resume on Sunday, except between Benton and Monkseaton.
Northern Powergrid said about 30,000 customers remained without power.
Those affected are predominantly in Northumberland and County Durham, where a major incident has been declared, and power is expected to be restored to them on Sunday.
A spokesperson said: "Northern Powergrid's teams have been out assessing damage and planning the repair work.
"The level of damage seen is not as severe as was caused by the ice storm in Storm Arwen, which makes the repair work less challenging."
A second storm - Storm Corrie - is expected to bring further high winds on Sunday. An amber weather warning is in place along the east coast of Scotland and the North East.
Stewart Sexton, who lives in Alnwick, Northumberland, was left without power after the damage caused by Storm Arwen, and has found himself unable to heat his home once again.
The 58-year-old said: "It's exactly like last time - no light, heat, hot water, no mobile signal in our village... which in itself is disgraceful.
"We can't do anything, it's awful here.
"Will we be left 10 days this time without heat, water, or mobile signal?"
In County Durham, a major incident has been declared to deal with the impact of the storm.
Durham County Council said it was working with emergency services and Northern Powergrid to support residents.
Ch Supt Richie Allen, of Durham Constabulary and chair of the Emergency Planning Strategic Co-ordination Group for County Durham and Darlington, said: "We are working to ensure that supplies are restored as soon as possible, particularly for those who are vulnerable.
"It's just two months since many communities were left without power as a result of Storm Arwen, so we understand that residents will be anxious to ensure their supplies are quickly restored.
"I would also ask that people please continue to look out for friends, family members and neighbours where possible, particularly if they know of anyone who is vulnerable."
