Storms Malik and Corrie: Final homes to have power reconnected
- Published
The final few homes hit by power cuts caused by storms are due to be reconnected, an energy firm has said.
About 97,000 homes in Northumberland and County Durham suffered power cuts caused by Storm Malik on Saturday and Storm Corrie on Sunday.
As of 23:00 GMT on Monday, Northern Powergrid said "99.9%" had been reconnected but 61 remained cut off.
All homes hit by power cuts in Cumbria have been reconnected, Electricity North West said.
Northern Powergrid said the final reconnections in the North East would be completed "as soon as possible" on Tuesday.
Director of field operations Andy Bilclough said teams had "got through a phenomenal amount of work" on Monday including reconnecting 17,000 properties hit by Storm Corrie.
He said "difficult site conditions" meant some properties remained without power into Tuesday while they had also arranged with some homeowners to complete the work in the morning rather than have to go into properties during the night.
Winds of up to 93mph brought down hundreds of trees and caused damage and disruption to power lines, properties and vehicles.
Durham County Council said its teams had been out clearing debris from roads and aimed to have all routes reopen by Tuesday.
The Tyne and Wear Metro between Benton and Monkseaton remained closed going into Tuesday because of storm damage.
Today we have no trains Benton-Monkseaton, with details of the replacement bus service on our website https://t.co/i9uM5X484R— Tyne and Wear Metro (@My_Metro) February 1, 2022
First trains Benton-S. Shields and Monkseaton-St James may be delayed up to 20 mins. Trains will then operate a frequent service not to timetable. ^SF pic.twitter.com/iGAb7sZQG9
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Are you in the affected areas? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.