Five Newcastle 'rat-run' bridges to stay shut, council confirms
- Published
Five "rat-run" bridges closed to traffic 18 months ago are to remain permanently off-limits to vehicles.
Newcastle City Council pedestrianised the routes in 2020 to make social distancing easier as well as to deter speeders and cut pollution.
It has said the bridges, including Salters Bridge in Gosforth, will stay inaccessible for motorised traffic.
Opponents of the closures claim traffic has been diverted on to already congested roads.
Before the move, the council said about 18,000 vehicles per week were caught speeding on Salters Bridge.
The other crossings to remain closed are Castle Farm Road in Jesmond Dene, Haldane Bridge in Jesmond, the Argyle Street Bridge near Manors Metro station, and Stoneyhurst Bridge in South Gosforth.
The closures have been made permanent as part of the council's Low Traffic Neighbourhoods scheme, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Supporters said the changes had made routes safer for cyclists and pedestrians and reduced pollution.
'Opinion split'
But critics claim traffic has dispersed on to already congested roads and had a negative impact on elderly or disabled people who rely on car and taxi journeys.
Ged Bell, the Labour-run council's cabinet member for development and transport, said: "We're committed to creating safer, cleaner and greener neighbourhoods and the closure of these bridges to traffic is a part of achieving this.
"We recognise that public opinion has been split, as it often is with measures that prioritise or provide more space for active travel."
Liberal Democrat councillor Wendy Taylor, who represents Dene and South Gosforth ward, said there was no evidence to prove that air pollution was worse in places like Freeman Road and Haddricks Mill Road.
She was also "not aware of any traffic counts or air quality checks on the roads prior to the closures".
The authority said its decision was based on a six-month consultation, which generated 42,000 responses, as well as the impact on traffic levels, speeding and pollution.
