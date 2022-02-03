Driver killed and teens hurt in Stocksfield crash with truck
- Published
A man has died and two teenagers suffered life-threatening injuries when the car they were in collided with a truck.
Northumbria Police said the 20-year-old man was driving a blue Mazda6 which was in collision with a yellow flat back recovery truck near Stocksfield, Northumberland, at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Two men aged 18 and 19 in the Mazda are in hospital.
Police are appealing for information.
'Real tragedy'
The vehicles crashed "for reasons still to be established" at the junction of the B6309 and Lead Road, a force spokesman said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed.
Sgt Matt Sykes said: "This is a devastating outcome and our thoughts go out to the man's family as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.
"Any death on our roads is a real tragedy, but it is especially sad given the man - aged just 20 - had his full life ahead of him."
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of either vehicle to make contact.
