Fawdon Nestle factory condemned by politicians
The closure of a Nestle factory that employs 474 people will take a "heavy toll", politicians have said.
The confectionary maker has confirmed it will close its factory in Fawdon, Newcastle, in 2023 after 65 years at the site.
Newcastle North MP Catherine McKinnell said the closure "could not have come at a worse time". Local councillor Nick Cott called it "dreadful news" and "the end of an era."
Nestle said it was supporting staff.
The future of the former Rowntree plant had been in doubt since Nestle announced in April that it wanted to end production at the site.
Fawdon has been producing confectionery since 1958 but, according to unions, the manufacture of Fruit Pastilles will switch to the Czech Republic and Toffee Crisps will be made in Poland.
'Major blow'
In recent years the factory has made other popular brands like Rolos, Munchies and Matchmakers.
Ms McKinnell said: "While the factory will remain open until 2023, this news could not have come at a worse time - we are still recovering from the economic devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic, and people are facing a cost of living crisis."
Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes called the closure a "major blow, especially when we need every job to help us recover from the pandemic" and a "break with our heritage".
He said: "My heart goes out to all those workers who will be facing redundancy when so many are already struggling with a cost of living crisis.
"The council is committed to doing all that it can to support the workforce, and if it comes to closure, help to source re-training for the employees and try to find an alternative employer for that site to bring fresh investment and new employment opportunities."
Mr Cott told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the "dreadful news" would take a "heavy toll" on the community, adding: "We are incredibly disappointed. This is a factory that has been here since the 1950s and it is very sad news, the end of an era."
A Nestle spokesman said it was consulting all those affected, adding: "It remains a priority to support our people and their families through this process and we thank everybody for their patience."
