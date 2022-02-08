Birtley waste plant fire prompts plea to shut windows
- Published
Firefighters remain at the scene of a large fire which broke out at a waste plant in Gateshead overnight.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said the blaze in Durham Road, Birtley, was "very challenging and dangerous" at its height but it has now been brought under control.
People living nearby have been advised to continue to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.
A number of road closures also remain in place.
This includes the A167 Durham Road from Harras Bank to Vigo Lane, which Gateshead Council said was likely to stay closed for most of the day.
TWFRS was called to the scene at 22:38 GMT and nine appliances attended, along with an aerial ladder platform which remains on the site.
Deputy chief fire officer Peter Heath tweeted a video of the scene, and praised the efforts of firefighters.
Please to advise that @Tyne_Wear_FRS are on top of the fire at a waste plant in Birtley & will be on scene all day. At its height early this morning it was a very challenging & dangerous fire. Well done to crews & partners for a combined effort on this. Video, SM Linsley (TWFRS) pic.twitter.com/rUgnw9s78t— Peter Heath (@PeterHeath8) February 8, 2022
He said in a statement: "Due to the large plumes of smoke, we advise people in the area to keep their windows and doors closed and stay away from the site where possible.
"A number of road closures and diversions are in place to keep the general public away from the area, so if you need to travel please check first.
"We want to thank the community for their support during this ongoing matter."