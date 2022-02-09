Nick Forbes: Newcastle Council Labour leader deselected by party
- Published
Newcastle City Council's Labour leader has been deselected by the party after a landslide defeat.
Nick Forbes, a councillor for 22 years and the authority's elected leader for 11, was beaten in a selection battle in his Arthur's Hill ward on Tuesday.
The defeat means he cannot stand for re-election as a councillor in May, putting his leadership under threat unless he can land an alternative seat.
Mr Forbes lost 13-4 in a vote to "keen campaigner" Abdul Samad.
Mr Samad previously stood for the Parklands ward on the council in 2021 and came third with 725 votes.
Mr Forbes has been leader of the Labour group since 2007 and of the council since 2011, when Labour took power from the Liberal Democrats.
The Arthur's Hill ward councillor is also one of the Labour Party's most senior local government voices, leading the party's group on the Local Government Association and is an ally of Keir Starmer.
It is thought Mr Forbes, 48, may seek to have the result overturned, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He is also chair of the Convention of the North, which he spoke at in Liverpool just hours before his defeat.
He survived a leadership challenge after last May's local elections, managing to hold off rival Nick Kemp.
However, his long-standing deputy, Joyce McCarty, lost her position to Karen Kilgour.
He also failed to secure Labour's nomination to be North of Tyne mayor in 2019, losing out to Jamie Driscoll - a councillor loyal to Jeremy Corbyn.
Last week Mr Forbes spoke about the homophobic and threatening abuse he had received online while being in the public eye.
