Newcastle Quayside: Heritage group opposes tower block plans
Plans to build an 18-storey riverside tower block in Newcastle's Quayside will be strongly opposed by a leading North East heritage organisation.
PfP-igloo wants to build the 62-apartment block on the vacant Malmo Quay, near Ouseburn.
Northumberland & Newcastle Society (the N&N) claims the development will "result in substantial and sustained harm to multiple heritage assets".
The developers said they had "fine tuned" plans as a result of concerns.
Local businesses have already raised fears the tower block could spoil some of the city's best-known views if it is given the green light.
Residents of Ouseburn have also spoken out against the development, claiming the plans are "disastrous" and "abysmal" for the area, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The tower was branded "manky" and likened to a giant cheese grater at a public forum organised by the Ouseburn Trust on Tuesday evening.
'Lack of synergy'
Once known as the cradle of the Industrial Revolution, Ouseburn is one of the city's most historically important sites. It provides a fast and navigable route to transport goods from the river to the city.
It has become a cultural hub in recent years, attracting small and medium sized businesses, many in the creative industries.
The area was voted 29th out of the 49 coolest neighbourhoods in the world by Time Out magazine.
As well as the 223ft-high tower block, PfP-igloo's proposals feature another 13 townhouses and two duplex apartments on the disused Malmo Quay land.
Tim Wickens, chair of the N&N's Tyneside Committee, said the organisation is not opposed to new development but will "rigorously oppose" proposals for buildings "that lack empathy with their environment, represent bad design or are not sustainable".
Siting the tower block at Malmo Quay "would demonstrate a fundamental lack of synergy with the outstanding regeneration effort that has been thoughtfully applied to the internationally renowned Ouseburn Valley," he added.
Up to 73 homes are also planned in a set of buildings up to eight storeys high on neighbouring Spillers Quay.
The N&N believes that site "offers considerably greater scope for scale and massing than the much more sensitive Malmo Quay site".
'Cheese grater'
None of the 60 to 70 local residents who attended Tuesday's meeting at the Cycle Hub - which would also be demolished and relocated under the scheme - spoke in support of the development.
One objector, Graham Woodford, said the site "belongs to the whole of Newcastle" and the issue "affects everyone in the city and in the North East".
He described the proposed tower block as "an eyesore", adding: "To me, it looks like a cheese grater.
"When they show the views from the Tyne Bridge, it stands out like a sore thumb - it overwhelms everything. It is just wrong."
Other residents described the scheme as "disastrous", "manky", "alien to the nature of this place", and something that would irreversibly change the character of the Ouseburn.
Sheila Spencer, an ex-councillor and former chair of the Trust, said PfP-igloo's aim was "not just to make money" but also complained the iconic view up the Tyne from the Free Trade Inn was not being adequately protected.
Ms Spencer also called the proposals for Spillers Quay "abysmal".
Alec Hamlin, PfP-igloo's development manager, has previously said the firm had "the greatest respect and appreciation for this beautiful part of the city".
He said the plans would create "a distinctive landmark where the Ouseburn and Tyne meet".
