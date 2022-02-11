Durham Police call handlers save woman in Canada
Police call handlers saved a woman from an intruder 3,000 miles away in Canada after she contacted the wrong force.
The team at Durham Police, England, were contacted via online chat by a woman who reported an intruder in her home in Durham, Canada.
She had typed "I need help, he is in the house" before falling silent.
Realising the woman's mistake, Durham Police contacted their Canadian counterparts and a man was arrested 30 minutes later near her home.
A spokeswoman for Durham Police said the call handlers kept the live chat open while contacting Canadian officers from the Ontario province, who were immediately sent to the scene in the town of Ajax.
A 35-year-old man was cornered in a nearby yard and Tasered.
'Unusual incident'
Police said the woman had been attacked and needed medical treatment.
A man has now been charged with breaking and entering, assault and forcible confinement.
Insp Andrea Arthur, head of Durham Police's control room, said: "This was an unusual incident and a very distressing situation for the victim, but the team remained calm and managed to help our Canadian colleagues resolve the situation quickly and professionally.
"If we can assist in rescuing a vulnerable victim in immediate danger, regardless of where they live, we will do all we can to help."