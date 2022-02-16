Storm Dudley: North East and Cumbria braced for heavy winds
- Published
The North East and Cumbria are braced for two more storms set to bring disruptive winds of up to 90mph.
An amber wind warning is in place for the region from 16:00 GMT on Wednesday until midnight because of Storm Dudley.
The Met Office has then issued a yellow wind warning from Thursday afternoon into Friday as Dudley leaves and Storm Eunice arrives.
Power firms said they were ready after previous storms such as Arwen, Malik and Corrie caused days of outages.
Northern Powergrid said there was a "relatively high likelihood that there will be some disruption to power supplies" but it was "ready to respond".
A spokesman said wind speeds are forecast to be 60 to 70mph generally with potential gusts of up to 90mph in exposed areas.
Director Paul Glendinning said: "We are closely tracking the weather and have ensured that our resources are in place to respond if the forecasted back-to-back storms impact our network.
Paul Hedley, chief fire officer at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, said preparations for Dudley and Eunice began earlier this week, with work carried out to secure trees and clean drains.
"If you can secure anything that may be a hazard in high winds," he said.
"The most important thing is please, unless it's absolutely necessary, don't go out in the storms and only travel if it's absolutely essential."
A generator has been installed at Jubilee Hall in Rothbury, Northumberland, in case the village suffers power outages as it did in Storm Arwen in November and Storm Malik in January.
Northumberland County Councillor Stephen Bridgett said the hall would act as a "warm hub" if needed, adding: "As soon as I see another storm come in, which is a lot, it is a weight on the shoulders."
Police in Cumbria said a "multi-agency response" had been prepared to tackle any impact from the storms.
Supt Matt Pearman said: "All agencies are working together to ensure that our communities have access to the help and support they may require during the storms.
"We also ask that our communities prepare themselves ahead of Dudley and Eunice and make themselves aware of the key contacts and ensure any vulnerable people within our communities are also aware and prepared."
