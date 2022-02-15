Sunderland house destroyed in suspected gas explosion
- Published
A house has been severely damaged in a suspected gas explosion in Sunderland.
The Great North Air Ambulance Service said it was called to Whickham Street at 15:50 GMT.
Pictures from the scene show part of the front of the property and its roof missing. A cordon is in place with emergency vehicles outside the house.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed four engines were at the scene and it was called after reports of a gas explosion at a property.
No further details have been released.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.