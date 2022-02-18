Gateshead school fined for field trip which ended in mountain rescue
- Published
A school has been fined £30,000 for taking a group of teenage pupils on a dangerous mountain hike.
Staff from Gateshead Cheder, an Orthodox Jewish school, led 13 boys up Helvellyn in the Lake District in March 2020 amid ice and snow.
Newcastle Magistrates' Court heard some boys were in school shoes and trainers.
A mountain rescue team eventually found the group in darkness and led them to safety after one boy slipped on ice and another had become separated.
The group of year 10 pupils, aged 14 and 15, were on an organised trip led by a teacher and a teaching assistant.
Before setting off, supervisors reviewed the Lake District weather report, which stressed the dangers of ascending above the snow line, but decided to press ahead, the court heard.
Cut steps in snow
The adults had no formal qualifications in mountain leadership or experience in wintery conditions and were relying on a smartphone app for guidance.
During the ascent, at least two members of the public warned the teaching staff to turn back, but they carried on and reached the 3,117ft (950m) summit.
However, as they made their descent they lost their way and ended up on steep terrain which included vertical rock faces with drops of 20 metres, the hearing was told.
One of the boys fell several metres on ice and sustained minor cuts. Another teenager "panicked", ran off and was eventually guided down by a member of the public.
The group was eventually found after dark by the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team who cut steps in the snow to get them back to the path.
The school, in Sunderland Road, Gateshead, admitted health and safety breaches and was fined following a prosecution by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
It was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £181 and pay costs of £4,547.
Stephen Garner of the HSE, said: "On this occasion, none of the party came to serious harm, however, the school was aware of the weather and ground conditions, but decided to proceed without the appropriate planning, equipment, or suitably trained leaders.
"Those taking part in the trek that day were placed in serious danger and there was a clear failing by the school to adopt sensible precautions to ensure their safety.
"Excursions into mountains, particularly in winter, need to be led by people with the appropriate skills, knowledge and experience."
