A1M crash: County Durham man admits dangerous driving
A dangerous driver has admitted crashing a stolen car from a flyover on to the motorway below.
Hugh Holmes, 32, from Spennymoor, was warned he faces a "significant custodial sentence" over the crash on the A1(M) near Durham on 21 January.
A woman who was a passenger in the stolen Vauxhall Astra was "grateful to be alive" after suffering serious injuries, Durham Crown Court heard.
Holmes was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on 23 March.
The court heard the crash brought traffic chaos as the motorway was closed for the rest of the day.
The red Astra, which had been taken by Holmes about 90 minutes earlier, was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the A177 flyover, at junction 61 of the A1(M), on the Bowburn Interchange roundabout.
It then crashed through the safety barriers and plunged into the central reservation below, landing on its roof.
Police confirmed a woman in her mid-40s suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital, where she was initially in a critical condition.
The court heard she is now a wheelchair user, but recorder Ata Dallas said a full updated medical report on her prognosis should be presented at the sentencing hearing.
Robin Patton, prosecuting, told the court: "I think she's grateful to be alive."
Holmes, of Tudhoe Moor in Spennymoor, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, plus failing to provide a breath specimen and driving without insurance.
