Metro passengers advised to continue wearing masks
Passengers on the Tyne and Wear Metro are being advised to still wear masks despite the end of Covid restrictions.
All remaining legal Covid restrictions have been removed in England, nearly two years after the first rules were introduced.
Metro operator Nexus said it was currently reviewing conditions of carriage and would make a decision next week about face coverings.
It said in the meantime mask wearing should continue.
It said: "We are currently reviewing the conditions of carriage in relation to face coverings and will make a decision on this next week, after consulting unions and seeking views of customers.
"In the meantime customers should continue to wear face coverings when travelling on the system, unless they are exempt.
"While the mandatory requirement to wear face coverings ended on 27 January, the government's updated advice advises people to continue wearing masks in busy spaces, including on public transport."
Thursday's final easing of restrictions means people are no longer legally required to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid - although they are still advised to do so.
The changes are part of the prime minister's Living with Covid plan, to "transition back to normality".
In London, passengers are no longer required to wear face coverings on buses and the Tube but Transport for London strongly encouraged" people to wear masks.
