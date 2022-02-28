Tyne and Wear Metro mask-wearing rule 'scrapped soon'
- Published
A requirement to wear face masks on the Tyne and Wear Metro will be scrapped "in the very near future".
Last week all remaining legal Covid restrictions were removed in England, after nearly two years in force.
Operator Nexus said masks would soon stop being a condition to travel but to ensure staff safety this would be done "cautiously and step by step".
The number of passengers wearing them has now dropped from 95% when Omicron first emerged to an estimated 38%.
Face coverings have remained among the Metro's conditions of carriage throughout the pandemic, but the rule has not been enforced by operator Nexus' limited staff.
'Position of conflict'
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Martin Kearney, Nexus' chief operating officer, said: "I think it's fair to say I don't mind being cautious [about keeping the requirement to wear masks].
"Yes we have kept it as a condition of carriage, but we are only just seeing cases reduce within Nexus.
"They went up when Omicron first came in and that has been relatively consistent until about two weeks ago, and it has only been slowly dropping.
"I don't apologise for being cautious. I cannot ask my team to enforce people wearing masks because I will not put them into a position of conflict.
"However, I will say that it is our intention to remove it from the conditions of carriage in the very near future, but we are doing it cautiously and step by step, I am thinking about my team."
Mr Kearney said that the highest mask uptake was during the morning commute period and there "aren't many people wearing them" in the evening.
He added that he expected the removal of the condition "won't be much of a big deal at this stage".
