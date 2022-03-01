Sunderland fan Michael Waggott dies after collapsing at Burton Albion match
- Published
A Sunderland fan who collapsed during the League One clash with Burton Albion has died, the club has said.
The game was halted a few minutes after kick-off last Tuesday to allow paramedics at the Stadium of Light to get to supporter Michael Waggott.
The lifelong fan was treated for 40 minutes in the stand before being taken to hospital, where he died on Thursday.
The club paid tribute to Mr Waggott saying: "You will forever be red and white. You will be remembered, always."
All at Sunderland AFC are incredibly saddened by the passing of lifelong supporter Michael Waggott.— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) March 1, 2022
Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this moment in time and we will continue to offer them our support.
Rest in peace, Michael ❤️🤍
When the game resumed Sunderland managed to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw, with Ross Stewart scoring in the 93rd minute.
The club said that its "thoughts and condolences" were with Mr Waggott's family and friends and it would continue to offer its full support throughout the coming days and weeks.
"On behalf of Michael's family, we commend the emergency services and our club staff and supporters for their response to the incident," the statement added.
