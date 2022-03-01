Cullercoats banner display highlights 'forgotten' women
A living art display to honour the history of fisherwomen in Cullercoats has taken place in the town.
More than 60 women marched on to the seafront at dawn on Sunday while carrying hand-pleated banners.
Local sewing groups and volunteers created the 33 banners which represented the traditional skirts worn by the 19th Century fishers.
Artist Penelope Payne, who directed Horizon, said it was a way of telling the "forgotten" story of the women.
Penelope said she was also inspired by the paintings of Winslow Homer, who often depicted the women of Cullercoats in his work wearing their classic woollen, heavily pleated skirts.
The project, which took two years to complete, aimed to symbolise the "continually halted female futures" by having those taking part in the performance hold their banners against the horizon.
Penelope said it was an "amazing" and "emotional" experience, adding: "The idea of this work was a celebration of the women, but also a reflection of how these incredibly strong, important, savvy women were actually halted by being female and how that even stands today."
