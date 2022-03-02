Tyne and Wear Metro: Funding lifeline a 'sticking plaster', says council
- Published
A new package of emergency funding for the Tyne and Wear Metro and buses has been labelled a mere "sticking plaster" by the leader of Gateshead Council.
The government has announced six months of additional help for bus and light rail services in England until October.
It is not known how much of the £150m package will go to the North East.
But council leader Martin Gannon said the funding is "a short-term sticking plaster that will not save us from cuts to the bus network now or in future".
Money to cover transport losses during the Covid pandemic was set to be withdrawn in March.
Nexus, the public body which owns and manages the Metro, are reportedly facing a predicted £20.8m funding shortfall for 2022/23.
It is unclear whether any planned cuts to bus routes will now be abandoned, or how further cutbacks due across the region later in the spring will be affected.
An initial set of cuts affecting more than 30 routes in Newcastle and North Tyneside was confirmed last week.
'Shrink to fit'
Mr Gannon, chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The funding will provide much-needed relief and some stability for transport operators up to October.
"But it arrives at the 11th hour and some damaging bus service cuts have already been registered. It remains to be seen whether the bus companies will reverse them."
The council leader said he remained "deeply concerned" about the longer term prospects, with the government indicating there will be no further Covid-related financial support after October.
"Bus passenger numbers are currently just above 70% of pre-Covid levels, and nobody expects them to have recovered fully by autumn," he added.
"It therefore seems inevitable that public transport networks will shrink to fit."
Nexus welcomed the latest round of financial support announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps as the operator waits to see how much will be available "to protect both bus and Metro services" in the North East.
Director of finance and resources John Fenwick said the government had recognised "the huge challenges" the industry faces "if we are to be there in future to tackle the big problems of climate change and air quality".
"Six months is not a long time in the context of our recovery and the pressure on our finances - and the whole industry - will probably still be there in the autumn even if it reduces as we rebuild our market," he added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.