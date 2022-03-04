Blyth speeding diver jailed over girlfriend's crash death
- Published
A driver who caused the death of his girlfriend when the car hit a truck has been jailed for seven years.
Cameron Holdsworth was driving at excess speed on the wrong side of the road in October 2019 when he ploughed into the HGV in Coniston Road, Blyth.
Hannah Inman, 21 - the passenger in the Skoda Fabia - was killed.
At a previous hearing at Newcastle Crown Court, Holdsworth, 24, of Fishburn, County Durham, admitted causing death by dangerous driving.
The police investigation found Holdsworth had been driving at up to 56mph in a 30mph zone moments before the crash.
There had also been a significant amount of modifications to make his vehicle faster, which had disabled safety systems.
Following the sentencing, Ms Inman's family paid tribute to their "shining star" who will always be "missed and loved by many".
Sgt Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police, said the crash should act as a reminder of the potential consequences of driving irresponsibly and speeding.
He added: "I sincerely hope this case acts as a reminder to everybody that our roads are not a racetrack and the laws are there for a reason - to protect all road users.
"A young woman with everything to live for needlessly lost her life and had her future taken away from her."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.