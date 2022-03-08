Plaque for suffragette and 'inspirational' Tynemouth woman
A suffragette and "inspirational" woman has been honoured with a blue plaque on International Women's Day.
Norah Balls was a high-profile activist who fought alongside Emmeline Pankhurst to secure the vote for women.
She went on to become a magistrate - despite once appearing in the dock herself - a councillor, and helped set up the Girl Guides in Northumberland.
Two of her great-nieces unveiled the plaque on the gatepost of her former family home in Tynemouth.
Anne Naylor, who had travelled from the south of France to attend the ceremony, described her great-aunt as an "inspiration" who never gave up trying to contribute to the betterment of others.
Norah Balls, who died in 1980 at the age of 94, was the daughter of a North Shields mariner, and by her own admission "never joined anything to be a sleeping partner".
An active member of the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU), led nationally by Emmeline Pankhurst, she toured the region addressing meetings, often facing angry crowds.
"Deeds not Words" was the WSPU motto, and along with other suffragettes she often took part in direct action, being arrested on three occasions.
When she became a Justice of the Peace in 1944 she asked whether there were any other magistrates who had been on both sides of the dock.
Once the battle to gain votes for women had been won, she focused on other aspects of community life.
'Non-judgemental eye'
This included helping set up the Girl Guides in Northumberland, becoming a founder member of Tynemouth Business and Professional Women's Club, and was involved in the Electrical Association for Women set up to educate them to make the best use of electricity in their homes.
She also served for many years as a local councillor, representing one of the most deprived wards in North Shields.
In later life she moved to an apartment in Bamburgh Castle, but continued to travel internationally, lecture, and otherwise take an interest in community life.
Anne Naylor spent many school holidays with her great-aunt at her Bamburgh home and paid tribute to her "compassion, empathy and observant and non-judgemental eye".
She said: "I was 11 and she was 73, my age now, and I remember her as gently inspiring, not banging a drum but imparting the wisdom of years.
"She wasn't retired, still working in the community, I remember she took me with her when she gave talks to places like the Women's Institute.
"There's the saying 'deeds not words' and her actions contributed to making the world a better place.
"She wasn't looking for recognition, fame or fortune, but sought to make life better for ordinary people."
North Tyneside's Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn, who attended the ceremony, said: "[Norah] was an outstanding public servant and the way she campaigned with such determination should be an inspiration to all.
"The blue plaque is a token of how much she means to us in North Tyneside and a reminder to future generations to remember the life of an extraordinary woman whose achievements will echo through the ages."
A programme of events, including a special display and two talks about her life has been organised by volunteers at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre on North Shields Fish Quay.
Nina Brown, who coordinated the programme of events, said: "Women today stand on the shoulders of women like Norah Balls.
"During my research, I discovered a champion for women, with great courage for a cause, adventurous and with a strong belief in service to her community."
Anne Naylor added: "We need more like her nowadays, she is an example for life in our times."
