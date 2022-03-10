South Shields stabbing: Three charged with murder
Three men have been charged with murdering a 25-year-old man who was stabbed.
Faisel David Ames Abdou, known as Fise, was attacked at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday at an address in Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields.
He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries, Northumbria Police said.
Two 24-year-olds from South Shields and a 34-year-old from Percy Main, North Tyneside, are due before magistrates.
Several arrests were made.
Det Insp Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police's major investigation team, said: "Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Fise and we will continue to offer his family specialist support.
"I want to take this opportunity to also thank everyone who has aided our investigation to this point, as well as the wider community for your support and cooperation."
Mr Abdou's family described him as a "loving son, brother, uncle and best friend".
"He was the kindest boy and would help anyone he could," they said in a statement.
"Nothing will ever bring back Fise but the best way to honour his memory is to make sure those responsible for his death are brought to justice."
