North East cultural venues secure £10m funding boost
Arts and culture venues in the north-east of England have been handed £10m of funding to safeguard their future.
Segedunum Roman Fort, Berwick Barracks and venues across Middlesbrough have been awarded the money from the government's Cultural Investment Fund.
The cash is part of a £48m investment in 63 museums, galleries and other cultural organisations across England.
Kate Mayor, from English Heritage, said a £4.2m grant for Berwick Barracks will "breathe life" into the attraction.
Plans to develop the 18th century barracks include improving the existing exhibition and gallery space and developing studio spaces for local artists.
Northumberland County Council is also working to relocate the Berwick Archives to the site.
Part of Middlesbrough Council's £4.25m of funding will be spent on developing an urban covered garden to link the Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art and the Central Library.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "This welcome funding will help drive forward Middlesbrough's cultural offering, support the creatives of today and inspire the next generation of artists, making the town an even better place to visit."
North Tyneside Council secured £499,000 for improvements at UNESCO World Heritage Site Segedunum Roman Fort and Museum in Wallsend.
The grant will pay for repairs to the roof, the installation of a new lift, and new equipment to control the conditions in the galleries to help protect the museum's collection of Roman artefacts.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said the funding is part of the government's levelling up drive to "improve people's access to the arts" and "power economic growth through culture".
Arts Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, said: "I want to ensure that everyone, no matter where they live, has access to fantastic culture on their doorstep.
"As today's grants demonstrate, the North East has centuries of rich history.
"The £10m of cultural funding will help to make sure that it can be enjoyed by even more people, and safeguard it for generations to come."
