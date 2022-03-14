Minister under fire for saying Saudis buying NUFC 'welcome'
- Published
A minister has defended the Saudi Arabian investment in Newcastle United despite the recent mass executions in the kingdom.
The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) - of which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is chairman - has an 80% stake of the club's owning consortium.
Foreign Office minister Amanda Milling told the House of Commons that PIF's purchase of the Magpies was "welcome."
MPs had called into question whether PIF should be allowed to own the club.
Labour MP Mike Amesbury for Weaver Vale asked whether PIF was a "fit" owner for Newcastle.
Manager Eddie Howe refused to comment on the Saudi political situation on Sunday after the state-run Saudi Press Agency had announced 81 people had been executed in a single day.
Addressing the Commons, Mr Amesbury said: "Is the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund a right and proper and fit for purpose owner of Newcastle United?"
Ms Milling replied: "The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund is a significant investor, having invested billions in the UK and other western markets, it operates across a range of sectors.
"We welcome the purchase of Newcastle United, a sign that the UK remains a great place to invest."
The Saudi deal was announced in October, to the jubilation of many of the club's fans.
Labour's Clive Efford representing Eltham added: "It may be one thing for the morally bankrupt Premier League to accept money from Saudi Arabia, but for the UK government to turn round and say it welcomes its investment is another thing.
"Our frank talking to Saudi Arabia has amounted to nothing more than diplomatic finger-wagging and has created no change whatsoever in their attitudes."
Ms Milling replied: "The relationship with Saudi is of great importance, covering a range of national security and economic interests, but it is because of that relationship that we are able to have frank conversations about human rights."
Labour's Chi Onwurah who represents Newcastle upon Tyne Central, said: "I think it's important to say that in utterly condemning this atrocious, horrific massacre, I speak for many of my constituents and Newcastle United fans.
"Does the minister agree with me that whereas football fans have no control or influence over the ownership of their beloved clubs and especially in a Premier League awash with dirty money, the UK government has both control and influence in who it trades with and who it engages with?
"Will she tell us what she is going to do with that control and influence?"
Ms Milling replied: "With regards to Newcastle United, we've never had a role at any point in the club's prospective takeover and this has been a commercial matter for the Premier League."
However, last year the BBC revealed that representatives from a number of government departments - including the Foreign Office- met with the Premier League on two occasions to discuss the prospective takeover.
Details of who attended those meetings and what was discussed were redacted.
The Premier League said Newcastle's owners proved suitable separation from the Saudi state before the buy out.
The club has declined to comment.