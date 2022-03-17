Ouseburn flat block developers reconsider design over complaints
- Published
Developers of a planned riverside tower block are reviewing the scheme following thousands of complaints.
The proposed 18-storey tower, on the vacant Malmo Quay, near Ousbeurn, Newcastle has been called a "monstrosity" and "ugly eyesore".
PfP igloo said it has asked Newcastle City Council to "put a hold" on its planning application while it worked again with architects.
The council had received more than 2,000 objections to the 18-storey plan.
The plans for a 62-apartment tower block on Malmo Quay, which would be 223ft (68m) tall, would also involve more homes being built around the tower and on neighbouring Spillers Quay.
At a recent public inquiry into another major Quayside apartment block planned for the nearby Plot 12, it was stated that between 2,000 and 3,000 individual objections had been made against the Malmo and Spillers proposals.
That number is thought to be among the highest ever recorded by the city council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Overwhelming dislike'
Alec Hamlin, development manager at PfP igloo, said: "We really value the feedback gathered during the consultation process, and will be working alongside our appointed architects, and with planners at Newcastle City Council, to ensure that it is taken on board.
"We are committed to delivering an exemplar riverside community for this beautiful part of Newcastle and look forward to building on the conversations we have had with local residents and stakeholders to design a plan that is warmly welcomed by the area."
Ouseburn's Free Trade Inn has been rallying opposition to the controversial scheme, fearing the tower would dominate the East End skyline and block out the prized view of the quayside from its beer garden.
Pub manager Mick Potts said it was "encouraging that [PfP igloo] are listening to concerns, but it remains to be seen what they come back with".
After hosting a public forum to debate the plans in February, the Ouseburn Trust said that there was "overwhelming dislike" for the development in the community and that it fails to live up to the standards set by the developer's previous projects in Ouseburn - the Malings and Lower Steenberg's Yard.
Meanwhile, the Plot 12 planning inquiry has closed with a decision now being considered.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.