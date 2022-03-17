West Denton: Rapist jailed after victim reported it at Boots
A man has been jailed for six years for raping a woman who reported the attack to staff at a local Boots chemist.
Michael Henderson, 39, of Bamburgh Walk, Gosforth, attacked the victim in her home on 14 June 2019.
She visited Boots the next day in West Denton where she reported the incident and gave consent for staff to call the police.
A criminal investigation was started with Henderson eventually found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court of rape.
Boots is part of the Safe Spaces scheme, along with Morrisons, Superdrug and Well pharmacies where people experiencing domestic violence or sexual abuse can come forward and talk to specially-trained staff members in their consultation rooms.
'Incredible bravery'
The woman was taken to safety from Boots by police officers and Northumbria Police's safeguarding unit launched an investigation.
Henderson denied rape, but he was found guilty in December and sentenced on 11 March.
Det Con Victoria Threadgold said: "This victim has suffered the most awful sexual violence and I can't commend her enough for coming forward to report to a Safe Space.
"It is with thanks to her quick-thinking and incredible bravery Henderson is now behind bars and hopefully she can begin rebuilding her life.
"I also really want to praise the staff at the Boots pharmacy where the victim initially reported the rape. It is testament to their specialist training, empathy and support that she has had the strength to speak out."
As well as his prison sentence, Henderson must sign the sex offenders' register for life and has also been handed an indefinite restraining order.
