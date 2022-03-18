Ponteland woman charged with murdering 81-year-old husband
- Published
A woman has been charged with murdering her 81-year-old husband.
Anthony Dunn was found dead at a house in the Ponteland area of Northumberland at about 17:30 GMT on Tuesday, Northumbria Police said.
His wife, Janet Dunn, 72, is due to appear before magistrates in Bedlington later, a force spokesman said.
Police said it was an "awful case" but asked people to "avoid any speculation" both "locally and on social media" so as to not jeopardise proceedings.
Mr Dunn's family was being offered support by specialist family liaison officers, the force added.
Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.