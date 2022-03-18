Joanne Tulip: Justice Secretary blocks killer's move to open prison
- Published
A bid to move the killer of Joanne Tulip to an open prison has been blocked by Dominic Raab.
The Justice Secretary rejected the transfer of Steven Ling, overruling a Parole Board recommendation.
Ling was jailed for life in December 1998 after he admitted to the murder of Ms Tulip in Stamfordham, Northumberland, on Christmas Day 1997.
A spokesman for Mr Raab said he had acted "in the interest of public protection".
This is the first intervention of its kind made by the Justice Secretary after he promised to personally review requests to move high-risk offenders to open prisons.
Ling, 23 at the time, stabbed 29-year-old Ms Tulip 60 times at his home, having met her at a pub earlier in the day.
Parole Board papers said the panel assessing his case "took account of Mr Ling's consistent good behaviour in prison over many years and his good working relationships with professional staff", noting he had participated in programmes to address his behaviour.
They did not think he was suitable for release, but had recommended a move to "open conditions", which the justice secretary rejected.
Now 47, this was Ling's fourth review before the Parole Board, with a similar request being blocked by Ministry of Justice officials in 2020 when his case last came up.
He will be eligible for another parole review in two years' time.
Ling was convicted at Newcastle Crown Court and initially ordered to serve at least 20 years in prison, However, the minimum term was reduced to 18 by a High Court judge.
Last month Ms Tulip's mother, Doreen Soulsby, said she believed her daughter's killer was still "a very dangerous man".
She said her family felt "terrified and devastated" Ling was even being considered for a move to an open prison.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
a