Tourist admits to killing wife in Newcastle hotel
- Published
A man has admitted killing his wife at a city centre hotel while they were on holiday from Singapore.
Pek Ying Ling, 51, died after emergency crews were called to the County Aparthotel, in Westgate Road, Newcastle, on 6 December.
Her husband Soong Hert Fong, 50, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
He denies a charge of murder and is due to go on trial on 6 June.
Mr Fong, who appeared at the hearing via a video link, was remanded in custody.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.