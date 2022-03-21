Ponteland woman, 72, remanded in custody over husband's murder
Published
A 72-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her elderly husband.
Janet Dunn did not enter a plea during the brief hearing at Newcastle Crown Court earlier.
Anthony Dunn, who was 81, was found dead at the home they shared at Beech Court in Ponteland, Northumberland, at about 17:30 GMT on 15 March.
Mrs Dunn was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again on 12 September.
