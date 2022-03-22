Holy Island causeway: Drivers still leaving at unsafe tide times
Dozens of drivers are still trying to cross the Holy Island causeway at unsafe times despite warnings after a family were cut off by the deep water.
The BBC saw 25 drivers leave after the deadline of 14:25 GMT on Monday.
It comes after a group - which also included a newborn baby - had to abandon their vehicle after attempting to drive an hour after the safe crossing time on Saturday afternoon.
Ian Clayton from RNLI Seahouses said it was "really, really worrying".
On Friday a couple also had to be rescued by lifeboat from the refuge box after their car became submerged by the tide after attempting to cross outside the safe times.
Mr Clayton said: "It's not local people who get caught here, these are all visitors to the area.
"These vehicles can be written off, they can bounce around in the water a bit and end up, as the tide recedes, blocking the causeway.
"And that effectively cuts off traffic flow to and from the island, which is incredibly irritating and frustrating for people on the island trying to conduct businesses."
Anyone planning a visit to the island is advised to check when it is safe to cross the Holy Island causeway on the Northumberland County Council website.
