Historic England releases aerial photo archive of North East and Cumbria
- Published
An online archive showing aerial photographs of North East and Cumbria history has gone live.
Historic England said its new Aerial Photography Explorer provides a "fascinating insight" into the changes the region has gone through.
Images include Newcastle United's St James' Park in 1927, Lake District forts and the construction of the Tees Newport Bridge in the 1930s.
The archive features 400,000 pictures covering almost 30% of England.
