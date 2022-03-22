Sunderland gas explosion: One man released from hospital
A man seriously injured in a suspected gas explosion at flats in Sunderland has been released from hospital, five weeks on from the blast.
Another man also injured in the blast - in Whickham Street, Roker, on 15 February - remains in hospital in a stable condition after his condition deteriorated days after.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating the explosion.
The two flats both men were rescued from have since been demolished.
The man who remains in hospital was in the flat where the explosion happened and was rescued from what remained of the loft.
The second man, who was next door watching TV at the time of the blast, was able to climb into the street from a downstairs window.
At the time of the blast, residents from the remaining eight flats owned by housing association Gentoo were evacuated.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing alongside the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) and other relevant partners to establish the circumstances surrounding the explosion."
