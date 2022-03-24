Tyne Pedestrian and Cyclist Tunnels: Overdue work hit by 'unexpected problems'
The long-delayed refurbishment of the Tyne Pedestrian and Cyclist Tunnels has been hit by "unexpected problems", a report has revealed.
Work was due to be completed in 2015 but the project has faced a string of setbacks and gone £10m over budget.
While the tunnels reopened in 2019, the installation of two inclined glass lifts has yet to be completed.
Furthermore, supply chain issues over essential parts mean the lifts will not be working until later in 2022.
British firm Lift Design Limited was brought in to replace an Italian engineering company whose ability to complete the works was severely hampered by Covid travel restrictions.
A report to the North East Joint Transport Committee's audit committee said the firm had been "reliable and diligent in the work carried out".
Door operating mechanisms
Once operational, each of the new lifts will be able to carry up to six cyclists and their bikes in one journey.
Transport North East said that details of the "unexpected problems" could not be disclosed due to commercial confidentiality.
"They have uncovered some unexpected problems as the work has gone on, but have proposed solutions to all issues encountered and have carried out additional works as required," it added.
"The outstanding final stage works to be completed relate to the cabin, doors and the door operating mechanisms.
"New parts are required but due to supply chain issues there has been a delay to the works until the bespoke parts can be provided, therefore it is planned that bringing the lifts into full operation will be in later in 2022."
'Possible legal claim'
Previous delays to the renovation of the tunnels, which run between Jarrow and Howdon, were blamed on their listed building status, the discovery of asbestos, and original contractor GB Building Solutions going bust.
Transport North East confirmed that the works had cost £292,000 this financial year and will lead to bills of another estimated £281,000 in 2022/23, significantly more than the £350,000 previously quoted as the expected remaining cost of the lift works.
It has been suggested that a legal claim could be made against Italian engineers Maspero Elevatori to recover some funds, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The crossing opened in 1951 and was once used by thousands of shipyard workers travelling across the river each day.
