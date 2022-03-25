Jack Woodley death: Teenage killer's father heard on CCTV hoping victim survives
The father of a 15-year-old boy who stabbed a teenager in a gang attack could be heard telling his son "let's hope the boy lives", a court has heard.
Jack Woodley, 18, was fatally stabbed during an attack by youths in Houghton-le-Spring on 16 October.
Newcastle Crown Court has been shown CCTV footage of the confessed killer walking with his father hours later.
The boy admits manslaughter but denies murder. Nine other boys aged 14 to 17 deny murder and manslaughter.
Mr Woodley, from Sunderland, was attacked shortly after 21:20 GMT by a group who prosecutors said were "looking for any excuse to attack" someone having gone out to find "serious trouble".
CCTV footage showed Mr Woodley being followed towards the Britannia Inn by at least 30 youths - both boys and girls - after leaving the Houghton Feast funfair.
Some of the group had earlier challenged Mr Woodley to a fight but he had refused.
A 16-year-old boy ran up and punched Mr Woodley in the head from behind, with several others immediately joining in with punches, kicks and stamps to his head, the court has heard.
Footage from the pub's security cameras showed the 15-year-old armed with what appears to be a knife run into the melee, then flee several seconds later.
Jurors previously heard the boy had shown the "Rambo-style" knife to friends and claimed he had stabbed people with it before.
CCTV footage filmed in the aftermath of the attack showed the killer walking towards his home, then reappearing in a change of clothes.
'So stupid'
Jurors were shown a clip shot at about 23:20 GMT of the boy and a man prosecutors said is believed to be his father appearing to be discussing the stabbing while walking by a house.
The man can be heard saying the words "let's hope he's all right", "stabbed a kid" and "so stupid", with a second clip appearing to show the man saying "if that kid dies, that's somebody's family [negatively affected]".
The boy, who cannot be identified, has admitted stabbing Mr Woodley, who suffered a deep knife wound to his back, but denies he intended to kill him.
The trial continues.
