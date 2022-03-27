In pictures: Newcastle's Fenwick celebrates 140 years
A city centre's iconic department store is celebrating 140 years of trading.
John James Fenwick, known as JJ, opened his first store at 5 Northumberland Street in Newcastle on 23 March 1882.
Now the company has eight department stores around the country as well as its flagship store in the centre of Newcastle.
The shop has become well-known for its annual Christmas window display. Here are a selection of pictures from the company's archive.
