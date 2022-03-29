Murton drug-driver jailed for injuring officers in 100mph-crash
- Published
A drug-driver who left two police officers injured in car wreckage after ploughing into them has been jailed.
Christopher Nash had taken cocaine before the crash in Murton, County Durham, on 17 June.
Durham Crown Court heard how the 41-year-old had driven at 100mph during a pursuit, before the head-on crash.
Nash, of Woods Terrace, Murton, admitted two counts of dangerous driving and was jailed for two years and two months.
He also admitting not having insurance, a licence and failing to provide a specimen of breath.
As well as the jail term, he was banned from driving for four years.
DNA on air bag
The court heard that after the crash Nash was later found hiding in a lock-up unit along with his female passenger and tested positive for cocaine at the roadside.
He refused to provide a blood sample at the police station and denied being the driver of the Focus involved until officers showed him evidence his DNA was found on the car's inflated air bag.
One officer suffered a broken hip and the second suffered a fractured wrist in the crash.
A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "This was a nasty incident in which Nash has made off from the police and driven at speed along public roads, showing a total disregard for the safety of other road users.
"He has crashed head-on into a marked police vehicle, then made off from the car on foot while the officers required medical attention."