Wallsend Rising Sun Country Park rapist described
- Published
A woman raped in a park has been praised by police for giving them a description of her attacker.
The woman was found distressed by a member of the public at Pit Heap in the Rising Sun Country Park, near Wallsend, at 16:10 BST on Monday.
The victim, in her 60s, said she had been forced to the ground and raped by a white man, possibly wearing a hoody.
He is said to have a North East accent and is between 5ft 6in and 5ft 10in tall, clean shaven and of medium build.
Northumbria Police such incidents were rare but said there was a police presence in the area to reassure the public.
'Busy park'
Det Ch Insp Shelly Hudson said: "I want to praise the bravery of the victim at this extremely difficult time.
"We have had teams working tirelessly since Monday on this investigation and we are now appealing to those who use this park regularly, or were in the area at the time, to help with our inquiries.
"This incident happened in daylight hours in a busy park used regularly by dog walkers, cyclists, joggers and people enjoying the scenery.
"The victim has now courageously been able to provide us with a description and we are hoping that this, along with local knowledge, someone may have a vital piece of information that could help us identify the man responsible."
