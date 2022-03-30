Manchester Arena attack: Mothers of murdered teens try to help young people
- Published
Two mothers whose teenage children were murdered in the Manchester Arena bomb attack said trying to help young people fulfil their dreams keeps them going.
Liam Curry, 19, and his girlfriend Chloe Rutherford, 17, were among 22 people killed at a concert in May 2017.
Their mothers Caroline Curry and Lisa Rutherford, of South Shields, said their bond had given them comfort.
They also said setting up a foundation in their children's honour was helping young people achieve their goals.
The 22 deaths are being investigated by a public inquiry which has heard Chloe and Liam were "two bairns who fell in love and wanted to be "together for ever."
Mrs Curry told BBC Look North that as grieving mothers, they had developed a special bond.
She said: "You always say 'I can never know how you feel'.
"But we do know how each other feels because if one's feeling it, the other is feeling it. We're both in that situation, we've both lost our kids at the same time."
Mrs Rutherford said they were inspired to set up the Liam and Chloe Together Forever Foundation to help young people because the pair were "passionate".
She said: "Chloe was very passionate, performing and singing, piano.
"Liam was a sportsman, he loved cricket, that was his passion.
"So we set up the trust to help people in sports or performing with bursaries to fulfil their aspirations and dreams, something sadly our kids weren't able to do."
Mrs Curry said she was still overwhelmed by the number of people who had contacted them offering help and wanting to fundraise for the trust.
She said: "The people of South Tyneside are amazing."
