African frog found in bag of mint after 5,800-mile trip
- Published
A frog has been found in a bag of fresh mint after taking a 5,800-mile trip from Africa to the North East.
Minty, as he has been named, was hidden in a sealed bag imported from Ethiopia to a shop in Corbridge, Northumberland.
The RSPCA was contacted by the fruit and veg seller after a customer found the amphibian clinging to leaves when they opened the herbs at home.
Minty is now in the care of RSPCA inspector Lucy Green, who is trying to identify what species he is.
'Not skinny'
She has emailed a picture of him to specialist exotics centre Reptilia in Ossett, West Yorkshire, where he will eventually be moved to.
Experts there will then need to examine him to confirm his exact species.
But before making the journey Minty is staying in Lucy's home vivarium.
She said: "I have an exotics set-up at my home and Minty's been fine under the lighting and heating.
"He's been eating well and he's certainly not skinny."
The RSPCA said animals accidentally imported from abroad are rarely returned to their natural habitat and are usually rehomed with specialist zoos or wildlife parks.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.