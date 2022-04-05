Freeman Hospital heart unit bullying concerns prompts survey
Concerns around bullying at a hospital's adult heart unit have prompted a review of staff behaviour at all cardiac centres in the UK.
In October, it emerged five junior doctors were transferred out of the unit at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital.
It followed an investigation by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) into reports of "bullying-type behaviour".
The Society for Cardiothoracic Surgery is carrying out a national survey to determine the situation in other units.
When some trainee doctors at the prestigious heart surgery unit reported disruptive behaviour and "upsetting experiences", Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust called in the RCS.
Its report included a recommendation that five junior doctors were moved to another unit to complete their training.
'Supportive environment'
At the time, the trust said patient safety had not been affected.
A spokesperson has now said it was "continuing to work with the team on issues raised by the [RCS] report".
Separately, it has now emerged that the Society for Cardiothoracic Surgery was so concerned by the issue that it has undertaken a national survey.
It is asking members to find out whether there are any incidents of "bullying, harassment and undermining behaviour".
The findings will be used to create a "safe and supportive environment" for cardiothoracic surgery teams.
