Sunderland explosion: Man charged with criminal damage
A man has been charged in connection with a suspected gas explosion in a residential street which seriously injured two people.
The blast on Whickham Street in Sunderland on 15 February caused extensive damage to two flats and left two men in hospital.
Ian Lenaghan, 59, who lived in the street, has been charged with criminal damage with intent to endanger life.
The flats have since been demolished and the injured men discharged.
The Health and Safety Executive and Northumbria Police conducted an investigation into the circumstances of the explosion.
The force has asked people not to speculate about the case on social media.
Mr Lenaghan is due to appear before magistrates in South Shields later.
