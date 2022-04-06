Man charged over alleged racist gesture at Newcastle-Tottenham game
- Published
A man has been charged with making an alleged racist gesture during a Premier League match at Newcastle.
The fan is accused of gesturing in the direction of visiting Tottenham Hotspur fans during the game at St James' Park on 17 October.
Shay Asher, 24, of Gibside View, Winlaton, Gateshead, has been charged with racial/religious intentional harassment, Northumbria Police said.
He will appear before magistrates in Newcastle on 27 April.
Supt Jamie Pitt, of Northumbria Police, said: "Ever since we were made aware of this alleged incident, we have been working with Newcastle United and our partners as part of a full and thorough investigation."
Spurs won 3-2 in Newcastle's first game following the Saudi-backed takeover of the club.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.