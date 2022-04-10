Newcastle free parking will put people off going to late shows, venue boss claims
Scrapping free evening parking in Newcastle city centre would "strangle" the arts industry, a venue boss has claimed.
Since the Alive After Five scheme began in 2010, parking at seven sites has been free after 17:00 to boost trade.
Newcastle City Council said there was a "need to reduce air pollution and our carbon footprint".
However, Mike Tilley, director of the Newcastle Arts Centre on Westgate Road, said the move would be "disastrous".
He said scrapping free parking could deter people from coming to late shows and exhibitions.
"Newcastle city should be welcoming people and trade not creating barriers and strangling existing business which is its lifeblood," said Mr Tilley.
"The widely acknowledged business success of the Alive After Five scheme is to be scrapped at the cost of a loss of trade that will far exceed the income from parking charges."
Five of the seven council-run car parks that are currently free after 17:00 will see the offer scrapped, including Eldon Square, Eldon Garden and Dean Street, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Those five sites will all have parking charges extended to 22:00.
'Objections considered'
Under the council's proposals, a £3 all-day rate for Sunday parking in the city centre will also be binned and drivers will have to pay hourly rates.
A council spokesman said: "We are currently consulting on proposals for the introduction of evening and Sunday charges in council-run car parks.
"The proposals are to help us manage and respond to changing demand for car parking.
"Any objections will be considered before a final decision is made."
This consultation closes on 13 April.
