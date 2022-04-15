North Tyneside Good Friday parade memories sought
Memories are being sought of the Good Friday parade which has taken place in North Tyneside for more than 100 years.
The Good Friday Procession of Witness traditionally saw up to 2,000 children from Sunday schools in North Shields parade through the town.
Led by the local Salvation Army band, the event still takes place today, but on a smaller scale.
Volunteers from Remembering the Past want to gather people's stories, photos and memories for an online archive.
Dr Kath Smith, lead volunteer and trustee, said: "Our research has shown that there are very few records about the Good Friday Procession of Witness in North Shields, despite the fact that it's an annual event which, in its heyday, was quite spectacular and involved huge numbers of people.
"We want to hear from people who remember the processions - maybe you marched in one as a child, played in one of the bands or helped as an organiser - so we can record people's memories of this important tradition for future generations."
Once attended by the mayor, the town's MP and other local dignitaries, children would march behind their Sunday school's banner, before returning to their own churches. Scouts, Guides and Boys' Brigade members also took part.
The project to is part of the four-year North Shields High Street Heritage Action Zone programme to revitalise the town's historic centre.
