Metro trains halted as guard attacked at Tynemouth station
- Published
Metro trains were prevented from stopping at a station after a security guard was attacked and a carriage window smashed.
Staff removed six teenage girls from a train following an initial disturbance at Tynemouth on Monday.
Later that evening a number of young people were dispersed from the area for anti-social behaviour, police said.
The disorder forced Metro operator Nexus to prevent trains calling at the station on Monday night.
Northumbria Police said patrols had been stepped up for "the foreseeable future" at the station, which also hosts a popular weekend market.
Nexus said it had a security team at Tynemouth but "it was faced with a very large group of local teenagers".
Due to serious youth disorder at Tynemouth trains will not be stopping at Tynemouth until further notice. We are really sorry to all our genuine passengers.— Tyne and Wear Metro (@My_Metro) April 11, 2022
Huw Lewis, customer service director for operator Nexus, said: "A window was broken on board a train and a member of our security team was assaulted.
"This is unacceptable and the police are investigating. We will use CCTV and share this with local schools to find the people responsible.
Northumbria Police added that officers would continue to work with Nexus colleagues "to help ensure the network remains safe for passengers".
Mr Lewis added: "Metro is a safe way to travel, but we face the same problem seen across communities since we emerged from the lockdowns - groups of young people gathering in the evening some of whom behave unpleasantly and cause trouble.
"This is a national problem which needs community solutions, funded by the Government, alongside the security actions we are taking as a train operator."
A police spokesperson said officers attended the station on Monday and inquiries into the damage were ongoing.
"Shortly before 9.10pm on Monday, we received a report of a disturbance at Tynemouth Metro Station.
"It was reported that a window had been smashed on a metro carriage and six female teenagers had been removed from the service by Metro staff.
"Later that evening at about 11.30pm, officers were called back where they dispersed a number of young people who were congregating in the area and behaving in an anti-social manner."
