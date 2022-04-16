County Durham A1(M) shut after pedestrian hit by car
A stretch of the A1(M) has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
It happened between Junction 60 at Bradbury and Junction 61 at Bowburn in County Durham just after 02:00 BST, police said.
Two ambulances attended the scene but the extent of the victim's injuries has not been revealed.
Durham Police has urged drivers to avoid the area and to allow extra time for journeys while an investigation is carried out.
National Highways said the road would remain closed throughout the morning and a diversion is in place.
