Ushaw Moor flat blocks approved despite neighbour objections
- Published
Plans for two blocks of flats have been approved despite objections from neighbours.
Renovat8 Homes and Property Management plan to build 16 apartments near Rosewood Walk in Ushaw Moor, Durham.
Durham County Council received 22 letters of objection amid concerns over parking, congestion, loss of privacy and views.
The applicants said the plan would create housing and tidy up a "derelict" patch of land.
Glenn McGill, agent for the developer, said: "It's an opportunity to tidy up a derelict green space.
"We understand there's a parking problem, but this is for flats, and flats don't generate as many car parking or highway movements.
"It's a good scheme. It's well designed. It will deliver much-needed housing at a time when there's still severe housing shortages."
Senior planning officer Leigh Dalby said cars were currently using the site for parking "in an illegal manner", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He said the plan did not meet some privacy distances but officers did not believe it would significantly harm privacy or overlook other people's properties directly.
The City of Durham Trust objected, saying the plan was against policy and raising issues like poor ventilation, separation distances and sustainability.
Conditions of approval include an agreement for the developer to contribute to affordable housing and £27,825 to open space.
